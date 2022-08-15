24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men

A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago.

According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30.

Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left the family's Douglas County, Ga., home with a girlfriend to visit two men in Atlanta.

She says her daughter never made it home that night.

"Nobody deserves to just disappear," Jackson told the outlet. "Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter's side is hurting — it's painful."

Citing surveillance footage, Jackson says after arriving at the apartment complex, her daughter was never seen leaving.

"All I know is that they said she was ID'd coming in, but not coming out," she said.

With little information surrounding Lenoir's mysterious disappearance, loved ones are clinging to hope for her safe return.

"I love you baby. Keep fighting," said Jackson. "Mommy's out here. I will never give up."

"I'm coming to get you, baby. We're coming. Don't give up," she said.

According to police, Lenoir is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on Lenoir's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.