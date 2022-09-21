Two months after a 24-year-old Georgia woman was reported missing, police announced they are now certain she was murdered, saying her body was disposed of.

Allahnia Lenoir was last captured on surveillance footage entering an Atlanta apartment complex on July 30, but she was never seen leaving, according to police.

"We do know that she did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord," Atlanta Police Major Peter Malecki said during a press conference Monday. "We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and then was potentially relocated to an undetermined location."

The day she disappeared, Lenoir left her Douglas County, Ga., home with a girlfriend to visit two men in Atlanta, PEOPLE previously reported.

When she didn't return home that night, her family reported her missing.

"We quickly realized that there may be some foul play involved in the disappearance of Allahnia," Malecki said.

Diane Reynolds and Steven Oboite. Atlanta Police Department (2)

While a motive remains under investigation, police have named Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite, both 29, as suspects in connection to the death of Lenoir.

Reynolds is in custody, while Oboite is believed to be on the run and hiding out in the metro Atlanta area, police say.

"We do believe that they know the whereabouts of Allahnia, and so that is one of our hopes, that during this second apprehension, that we will get that information," said Malecki.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Reynolds and Oboite both face charges of first-degree murder and concealing the death of another.

It was unclear if Reynolds retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact APD at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.