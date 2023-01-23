Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date

A Georgia man accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend remained on the run Monday after authorities accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her.

Courtney Owens, 34, was fatally shot at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Snellville car dealership where she worked, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Responding officers found her dead inside the business, police said. A witness also described seeing a masked man with a firearm leaving the scene on foot.

Nearly a month into the investigation, authorities arrested and charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers, the alleged gunman, with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault earlier this month, WSB-TV reports. He is reportedly being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Wesley Vickers. Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

It is not immediately clear if Vickers has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Soon after, investigators identified a second man they suspected in connection with Owens' death.

Authorities allege 41-year-old Stoney Williams hired Vickers to kill Owens, according to the outlet. Williams is reportedly Owens' business partner and former boyfriend.

According to the police department, he is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault, but has not yet been arrested.

Stoney Williams. Gwinnett County Police/Facebook

Investigators said Williams goes by several aliases, including, Sherrod Eric Henry, Jaheim Lamar, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman and others, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Authorities have yet to mention a motive for the violence.

The victim's mom, Andrea Owens, told Atlanta News First she hopes her daughter could be remembered as someone who had a "great impact on society."

"My daughter was an entrepreneur, she earned it, she worked hard, and she was a good girl," she said.

Courtney Owens also leaves behind a 12-year-old son, and her mother expressed hope that authorities will find Williams, according to the outlet.

Additionally, Andrea Owens launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with memorial expenses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.