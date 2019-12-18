Georgia Woman Killed After Tire Flies Off Truck and Hits Her as She Walked Her Dog

Image zoom Kimberly Touchton Facebook

A Georgia woman has tragically died as a result of a freak accident after she was struck by a flying tire while taking her dog on a walk.

On Sunday, at around 9 p.m., Kimberly Touchton, 22, left her mobile home with her dog, The Macon Telegraph reported.

The walk was nothing out of the ordinary for Touchton, who was usually gone for about 10 to 15 minutes each time, so when she didn’t return home her fiancé began to worry, according to the outlet. After about 45 minutes, Touchton’s fiancé discovered her dog had returned without her, prompting him to search the area.

Minutes into the search, Touchton was found unresponsive, lying face-down about 10 to 15 feet off the road near Georgia State Route 49 and Highway 11, Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston told The Macon Telegraph.

After making the harrowing discovery, Touchton’s fiancé immediately dialed for help. Touchton was rushed to the Houston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“It snapped her neck,” Bankston, who also spoke to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, said of the tire. “She probably didn’t even know what hit her, I think.”

Bankston explained to AJC that he believes the tire flew from Houston Road, which is just above Ga. 49 and Highway 11. Touchton’s mobile home is located nearby.

“It came off right there and traveled probably 300 yards or more before it actually struck her,” Bankston told AJC. “The crime scene is easily 400 to 450 yards long.”

Police then discovered an unattended vehicle that was missing a tire, AJC reported.

“While [deputies] were out there, they ran across this vehicle that was probably a quarter of a mile down the road near the Bibb-Houston county line,” Bankston told AJC. “It was missing the whole wheel assembly and tire. It was gone. That alerted our suspicion.”

Officials later ran the plates on the pickup truck and track down the alleged driver, who police said was 27-year-old Brian Seth Carmichael, 13 WMAZ and AJC reported. An anonymous tipster told police that Carmichael called someone to pick him up following the incident after he realized Touchton had been hit, authorities allege.

Carmichael turned himself in on Monday and was charged with leaving the scene of the accident without reporting a death or injury, Bankston told The Macon Telegraph.

He was later released on a $2,600 bond, according to the outlet.

An attorney for Carmichael or a spokesperson for Touchton’s family could not immediately be found.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.