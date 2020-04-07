Ga. Woman Was Killed in 2012 While Interrupting Robbery — and Police Arrest 1 Suspect in Cold Case

Image zoom Facebook

Authorities in Georgia have made an arrest in the killing of 18-year-old Vanessa “Honey” Malone, who was fatally shot in 2012 after interrupting an armed robbery at her friend’s Stone Mountain apartment.

PEOPLE confirms Donald Ashe, 34, was arrested Friday by the DeKalb County Police Department on single counts of malice murder and making false statements. Ashe remains in police custody without bond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Investigators accuse Ashe of being one of the three to six armed men who allegedly broke into an apartment the night of October 23, 2012, dressed in all black.

The men kicked the door in, tied up the inhabitants, and placed them in the bathroom.

According to police, Malone showed up at the apartment, where her two friends were living, as the armed robbers were ransacking the home.

Realizing the danger, Malone tried to flee, but was shot twice — once in the chest and again in the back. The people in the bathroom told police they heard Malone scream.

When officers arrived, Malone was unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We do believe that multiple people are responsible for this crime, and the investigation is ongoing,” DeKalb County Police Sgt. L. Shuler told reporters following the arrest. “We hope more arrests will follow.”

Shuler added: “The DeKalb County police department is extremely gratified to be able to bring some small amount of closure to the Malone family, and hope they can have some peace with this.”

It was unclear Tuesday if investigators believe Ashe was the actual triggerman.

Ashe has not appeared in court to plead to the charges, and information about his lawyer was unavailable.

Anyone with any information pertinent to this case is asked to contact DeKalb County Police at (404) 294-2911.