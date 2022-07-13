Salomon Ramos, 50, is wanted for murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 45-year-old Angeles Santos

Ga. Woman Holding Her Newborn Grandson Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband, Who's Still at Large

A manhunt is underway for the husband of a woman who was shot to death while holding her newborn grandson.

Salomon Ramos, 50, is wanted for murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 45-year-old Angeles Santos, WXIA-TV and WAGA report, citing Dekalb County police.

The couple's son, 25-year-old Uriel Ramos, is pleading for his father to turn himself in to authorities, according to the stations.

"It's the worst thing that could happen to me — and we just need help," Uriel told WXIA. "She was such a good person. She didn't deserve this. He's a coward and he needs to pay for what he did to my mom. He needs to get caught."

Uriel told the outlet he left his infant son with his mother at the family's Tucker, Ga., home on Sunday, while he was out running errands.

Minutes later, he said he received an urgent text from his brother, telling him to rush home.

Their mother had allegedly been shot dead by their father.

"My baby was in her hands when he shot her. He has a bruise right here from when he fell," Uriel said, per the outlet.

According to WXIA, Salomon — who shares six children with Angeles — had been living apart from the family for three weeks before he returned to the home.

According to WXIA, police say Salomon accused Angeles of having another man over to the home before allegedly pulling the trigger.

"My brother was downstairs – two bullets came through the ceiling hitting his desk right next to him," Uriel said. "My brother is handicapped, he couldn't move, he heard everything that went down. So, he's traumatized all the way."

Uriel alleges the family suffered a history of abuse at the hands of his father, according to the station.

"This has been 30 years in the making," Uriel said. "He was an abusive dad… he always tried to put us down."

Per WAGA, the family believes Salomon may have fled to Arkansas or to Mexico.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Dekalb County police at (770) 724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.