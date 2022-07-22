Ga. Woman Suffered Fatal Injuries in Police Custody During Mental Health Crisis, and Family Demands Answers

Police say Brianna Grier fell out of a patrol car, but her family is questioning how that could have happened

A woman in Georgia has died following an incident that occurred when she was in police custody.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced it was investigating the death of 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier, who was pronounced dead on July 21 following an "in-custody incident with Hancock County Sheriff's Office deputies" that occurred six days before, on July 15.

According to a statement from the GBI, on July 15, deputies were called to a home in Sparta, where they detained Grier.

"While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Grier fell out of a patrol car and sustained significant injuries. She later died because of those injuries," the statement said.

A representative from GBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

WMAZ reported this week that Grier's mother, Mary, called the sheriff's department for help because her daughter, a 28-year-old mother of two, was having a schizophrenic episode.

According to NBC News, Grier's father, Marvin, said his daughter told the responding deputies that she had been drinking. Subsequently, the deputies said they would detain Grier overnight until she could receive medical attention in the morning.

Grier's parents told WMAZ that after their daughter was taken away, they received a visit from Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus, who informed them that their daughter was being airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for a head injury.

"If I had known that it was going to turn out like this, God knows I wouldn't have called them to come and get her," Mary told the station.

Grier's parents told WMAZ they were told that their daughter had kicked her way out of the deputies' car.

"If she got out the car, they had to let her out the car. That's my interpretation, because in a police car, you can't open the door from the inside, so it had to be opened from the outside," Mary told the station.

NBC News reported that according to Grier's sister, Lottie, Grier had been in a coma since the July 15 incident.

Lottie told the outlet that doctors removed her sister's ventilator after informing the family that she was "brain dead."

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A professor of criminal justice at the University of South Carolina and an expert on police training, Geoffrey Alpert, told NBC News in a text message that patrol cars are "ALWAYS supposed to be locked from the inside."

"Otherwise," he said, "prisoners would be letting themselves out all the time."