Georgia Woman Found Dead in Burning Home — and Her Fugitive Boyfriend Is Suspected

Police in Georgia are looking for a 43-year-old man wanted on murder and arson charges after the body of his girlfriend was discovered inside her burning home on Saturday.

Sgt. Samuel Worsham of the Sandy Springs police tells PEOPLE that 39-year-old Amber Hollman was found dead at around 11:30 a.m. and that police believe she was killed.

Three arrest warrants — for murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and first-degree arson — have been issued for Hollman’s boyfriend, Patrick Joseph Nolan

Nolan is considered a fugitive, says Worsham, who adds Nolan should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We are still searching for him, and we’ve reached out to the U.S. Marshals for their assistance,” Worsham explains. “We’re putting a wide net out for this guy.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Nolan is said to have ties to Mississippi, Alabama, New York, and Colorado.

At this point, it is unclear how Hollman died.

Nolan may be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia plates PYZ1420.

It is likely he is with his dog — a Presa Canario who weighs about 160 lbs.

Nolan has several tattoos on both of his arms, including an angel on his right arm and the devil on his left arm.

Worsham says that anyone with information about Nolan’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Sandy Springs Police Department at (404) 456-9343.