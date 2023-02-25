Ga. Woman Crashes SUV into Popeyes Building After Her Order Didn't Include Biscuits

A Georgia woman allegedly drove her car into a Popeyes building after finding that biscuits were missing from her order, authorities said.

Last week, Belinda Miller of Augusta, Georgia, allegedly became irate at the food items missing and was still unsatisfied when staffers fixed it, according to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by WJBF-TV.

Miller, 50, left the location, the outlet reported, before she returned and allegedly crashed into an entrance of the restaurant with her SUV, nearly hitting an 18-year-old employee who had been standing inside the building.

She managed to drive her car an extra four feet inside the building, only stopping when building debris prevented her car from entering any further, and then promptly left the scene, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Augusta Chronicle.

ABC 6/WJBF

Police were called to the area just after 7:45 p.m. local time following reports about an accident and potential injuries, according to the publication. Authorities later found her car parked at her home with front-end damage.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center days later, where she was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, per WJBF-TV.

Her bail had been set at $4,000, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The station reported that it is unclear if she is still in custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for more information on the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Popeyes manager at the location said in the incident report that Miller had threatened staff and even called the restaurant to make threats about driving her car into the building prior to the incident, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

WJBF-TV also reported that she told someone waiting in line to hurry and get their order "because she was coming back."