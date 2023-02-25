Ga. Woman Crashes SUV into Popeyes Building After Her Order Didn't Include Biscuits

Belinda Miller, 50, allegedly made several threats to employees prior to driving her car into the restaurant

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 25, 2023 04:46 PM
Anderson, US - October 24, 2016: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Fast Food Restaurant. Popeyes is known for its Cajun Style Fried Chicken I
Photo: Getty

A Georgia woman allegedly drove her car into a Popeyes building after finding that biscuits were missing from her order, authorities said.

Last week, Belinda Miller of Augusta, Georgia, allegedly became irate at the food items missing and was still unsatisfied when staffers fixed it, according to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by WJBF-TV.

Miller, 50, left the location, the outlet reported, before she returned and allegedly crashed into an entrance of the restaurant with her SUV, nearly hitting an 18-year-old employee who had been standing inside the building.

She managed to drive her car an extra four feet inside the building, only stopping when building debris prevented her car from entering any further, and then promptly left the scene, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Augusta Chronicle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkY-fkEeJ7o. Woman behind bars after allegedly driving SUV into Popeyes building. ABC 6 WJBF
ABC 6/WJBF

Police were called to the area just after 7:45 p.m. local time following reports about an accident and potential injuries, according to the publication. Authorities later found her car parked at her home with front-end damage.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center days later, where she was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, per WJBF-TV.

Her bail had been set at $4,000, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The station reported that it is unclear if she is still in custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for more information on the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Popeyes manager at the location said in the incident report that Miller had threatened staff and even called the restaurant to make threats about driving her car into the building prior to the incident, according to The Augusta Chronicle.

WJBF-TV also reported that she told someone waiting in line to hurry and get their order "because she was coming back."

Related Articles
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
Kyle Clinkscales
Remains of Student Identified 47 Years After He Went Missing, Cause of Death Is Still a Mystery
Marina Ramos
After 30 Years, Police ID Calif. Woman Who Was Stabbed to Death, but Her Daughters Remain Missing
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Calif. Doctor Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and Children Inside Pleads Not Guilty
Brandon Russell, Sarah Clendaniel
2 Arrested in Alleged 'Racially Motivated' Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Orange County Florida Courthouse in Orlando
Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning
Antwineesha Burse
1-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Family Friend' Allegedly Steals His Mother's Car with Him Inside and Crashes
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Planned to Confront Him About Being Married
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Courtney Owens, Snellville used car dealer accused of hiring hit man to kill his ex-girlfriend/business partner
Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date
Jon Paul Dowler, daughters, Lake Macatawa Michigan trash
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Boy, 11, Recovering After Being Attacked by 3 Pit Bulls: 'He Didn't Ask for This'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, Maria Anita Serrano
Colo. Woman Applied for Restraining Order Against Ex Days Before He Allegedly Killed Her Family Members