Ga. Woman Charged for Allegedly Faking Pregnancy to Get Paid Leave

Robin Folsom, 43, is facing three counts of making false statements and one count of identity fraud

A Georgia woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly lied about being pregnant to get paid time off from work.

The case involving the suspect, 43-year-old Robin Folsom, is being prosecuted by the Georgia Office of the Attorney General.

A news release issued Monday by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General (OIG) stated that Folsom is facing three counts of making false statements and one count of identity fraud. She was indicted on Feb. 10 by a grand jury in Fulton County.

According to the Inspector General's office, Folsom previously worked as the director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA). In October 2020, she notified the agency's human resources department that she was pregnant and later announced the baby was born in May 2021.

Her employer subsequently received an email from a person claiming to be the baby's father. The email stated that Folsom needed to rest for several seeks following the birth. Folsom was then granted seven weeks of paid time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

However, an observation from Folsom's co-worker — who suspected she might have been wearing a fake pregnancy belly — helped prompt the investigation.

"OIG's investigation revealed that in March 2021, a co-worker observed the lower portion of Folsom's stomach 'come away' from her body and believed Folsom wore a fake pregnant stomach. In addition, Folsom allegedly sent pictures of her new baby to various GVRA employees, however, the pictures appeared to be inconsistent and depicted children with varying skin tones," said the OIG in the news release.

"Folsom had previously reported the birth of a child in July 2020, and claimed she was again pregnant in August 2021. OIG learned that the State Office of Vital Records did not possess any birth certificate listing Folsom as a mother, and a review of medical and insurance records found no indication that Folsom had ever delivered a child."

After being interviewed by investigators, Folsom resigned from her position in October.

The OIG did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment or about whether Folsom has obtained an attorney.

"All state employees, and especially those that communicate with the media and general public on behalf on their agency, should be held to the highest standards of integrity and honesty," said State Inspector General Scott McAfee in the news release.