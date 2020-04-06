Missing Ga. Woman Is in 'Extreme Danger' — and She May Have Been Kidnapped by Murder Suspect

Image zoom Butts County Sheriff (2)

Georgia authorities are searching for a 21-year-old woman who was possibly kidnapped by a murder suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, police are trying to track down the suspect, Cody Bryce Matthews, 20, who is accused of murder and aggravated assault. Police said Matthews is believed to be with Autumn Keara Finlay.

“Autumn Keara Finlay is in extreme danger and possible being held against her will,” according to the sheriff’s post.

It is unclear if Matthews and Finlay knew each other previously.

According to the Clayton News-Daily, Matthews is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Jackson late Sunday afternoon. A witness told police that several children were playing in the area when the shooting occurred.

The victim has yet to be identified, the News-Daily reports.

Police said Matthews is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.