24-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Her Teen Sister in the Head: Police

A 24-year-old woman from Georgia has been arrested after accidentally shooting her teenage sister in the head, according to authorities in Florida.

Taniyria Holt, of Atlanta, has been taken into custody and charged with culpable negligence that inflicts personal injury and improper exhibition of firearms following a shooting in Miami Beach on Sunday night, PEOPLE can confirm.

As of Monday, the victim — whose name was redacted in an arrest report provided to PEOPLE by the Miami Beach Police Department — remains on life support "with no expectancy of survival," according to the document.

The incident occurred around 8:13 p.m. on Sunday when Holt was riding in a 2019 Jaguar F-Pace alongside the victim and two other women, per the arrest report.

According to police, the four women were recording themselves on cellphones when Holt, riding in the front passenger seat, was handling a 9mm handgun owned by one of the car's passengers.

Holt, who police said had waived her right to remain silent when they interviewed her, told investigators that she "racked the firearm and observed a live round being ejected," authorities said in the arrest report.

"Thinking the firearm was free from live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to ... [the victim] but accidentally shot her," the report read. "The cellular phone ... showed signs of the projectile having penetrated it as said projectile struck [the victim] in the facial area causing her injuries."

In an unredacted arrest report, police identified the victim as Dre'Naya Ponder, the 18-year-old sister of Holt, the Miami Herald reported. According to the arrest report, Holt is likely to face a manslaughter charge if Ponder dies.

When reached to confirm the victim's identity on Monday night, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.