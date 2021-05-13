'Every Mother’s Worst Nightmare': Woman Allegedly Shot Young Mom, Kidnapped Her 6-Week-Old Twins

The mother of Matto and Lorenzo Rodgers is expected to make a full recovery

Lorenzo and Matto Rodgers, moments after they were found

A 23-year-old woman faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges in Savannah, Ga., after police there allege she kidnapped a pair of 6-week-old twin brothers after shooting their young mother multiple times.

Angela Montgomery is being held without bond on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

A statement from Savannah Police alleges Montgomery, who lives in Rincon, nearly killed Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, Tuesday morning.

In the statement, authorities allege Montgomery shot Rodgers several times, leaving her with "critical injuries."

Police were called to the home at around 10:20 a.m., arriving to find the new mom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Her two baby boys, Matto and Lorenzo Rodgers, were missing, say police.

According to police, Montgomery fled the scene of the shooting with the fraternal twin boys.

The mother was transported to the nearest hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

"Detectives worked quickly to gather leads on the suspect, who had initially been referred to only as 'Kathleen,' possibly being in Effingham County," reads the statement. "Tips called in to 911 greatly assisted in the speed of the case."

Montgomery was taken into custody Wednesday morning at about 2:30 a.m.

She was arrested at her Rincon residence, where officers also found the two baby boys. While unharmed, the babies "were transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation."

WJCL reports that detectives believe the Montgomery and Rodgers arranged to meet after they started communicating through a Facebook group for new mothers.

Montgomery has yet to enter pleas to the charges she faces.

She will likely undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to local reports.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

"What happened today is every mother's worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed," Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in the statement.

"This was an all hands on deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins," Minter continued. "The detectives in this case worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I'm sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children's mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible."