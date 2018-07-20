Ga. Woman Allegedly Put Dead Newborn Boy in Freezer — and Texted Photo of Body to Friends

A Georgia woman is behind bars after she allegedly shared pictures of her deceased newborn boy with multiple people and told her ex-boyfriend she hid the body in her freezer, according to multiple outlets.

On June 26, Carol June Sautter, 45, was arrested and charged with concealing a death, Cobb County Jail records show. Her ex-boyfriend had called authorities to report she’d allegedly admitted to putting her dead newborn in her freezer earlier in June, according to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office told the Journal-Constitution that it’s unclear whether the baby was born dead or alive, and police believe he was delivered between June 7 and June 11. The child’s cause of death is still unknown as the autopsy report is pending.

It is not clear if Sautter’s ex-boyfriend was the baby’s father.

Sautter allegedly sent text messages to multiple people regarding her son’s death, including photographs of the boy’s corpse, according to local stations WXIA and WISH-TV. In the pictures, the baby had part of his umbilical cord still attached.

When officers arrived, Sautter allegedly began to cry, warning officers not to look in her freezer. When they did, officers discovered the baby’s frozen body. It’s unclear how long he had been dead or kept in the freezer, the Journal-Constitution reports.

Sautter is being held in Cobb County Jail without bond, according to jail records. Attorney information for her was not available Friday. It is unclear whether she has entered a plea.