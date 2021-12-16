Georgia Boy, 1, Accidentally Fires Gun, Kills 25-Year-Old Man 

Authorities in Savannah, Ga., say a 1-year-old boy accidentally shot a man to death in a tragic accident.

On Dec. 5, police responded to reports of a shooting and found 25-year-old Dustin Walters suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Walters had been shot by a toddler who had found and fired a handgun. The child was just under two years old.

"We grieve along with the Walters family," Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. "As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to his family, Walters loved to spend time outside with his friends and family.

"Dustin was an amazing father, life partner, son, nephew, and friend," his online obituary states. "He loved spending time with family and friends, enjoying dirt bikes, camping, crossbows, slingshots, and skateboarding."

Following the investigation, police are now urging the public to emphasize handgun safety and to speak with their children about it.