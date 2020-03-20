Georgia Toddler Is Killed and Pregnant Mom Hospitalized When Alleged Drunk Driver Rear-Ends Car

Image zoom Cohen Bryson and his parents Joshua Bryson and Santana Kelley GoFundMe

A Georgia man who is accused of driving while intoxicated has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy.

Hunter Ethan Elliott, 23, is also charged with felony hit-and-run, DUI, driving on a suspended license, distracted driving, open container and two counts of serious injury in the fatal wreck that also injured Cohen Bryson’s parents.

Elliott was denied bond Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia State Police said Elliott was behind the wheel of his Ford Super Duty truck Sunday when he rear-ended the Ford Escape carrying the boy and his parents. The Ford Escape was stopped at a traffic light when it was hit.

Cohen was in the back seat and was transported to Fannin Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries. Bryson’s mother Santana Kelley, 23, and 24-year-old father, Joshua Bryson, were also injured.

The March 15 wreck occurred between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 2 and Blue Ridge Drive in Blairsville.

According to a GoFundMe page, Kelley is 25 weeks pregnant and Bryson suffered a broken back, collar bone and broken ribs.

So far, the page has raised more than $8,000.

Elliott also suffered some injuries but declined medical help, the Journal-Constitution reports.

It is unclear if Elliott, who was booked into Fannin County jail, has an attorney who could comment.