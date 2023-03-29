Georgia Teen Fought for His Life in ICU After Allegedly Being 'Tortured,' Forced to Drink, Spray-Painted

Authorities in Georgia are investigating the possible extreme "hazing" of a 19-year-old who was dropped off at a hospital emergency room earlier this month after allegedly being force-fed alcohol, spray painted and taped to a chair during a party.

On March 21, Trent Lehrkamp was left at a local hospital by three unidentified teens after a party that took place on St. Simons Island, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Barely breathing and unconscious, the teen had a blood alcohol level of .464, nearly six times the legal limit for driving, and was rushed to the ICU, First Coast News reports.

He was on life support at one point, 11 Alive reports.

He was treated for "a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol," police said in a statement.

"I'm just glad he survived from this," Lehrkamp's unidentified friend told First Coast News. "He was close. He could've gotten killed. I hope those kids, they get charged."

Lehrkamp is out of the ICU, according to the best friend, First Coast News reports.

Police have not yet arrested any suspects, though protesters have been demanding arrests be made.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Glynn County Interim Police Chief O'Neal Jackson was asked if the parents of juveniles involved could be charged with crimes, Newsweek reports.

"So we're not taking anything off the table. We're looking at this investigation from a holistic point of view," Jackson said. "Not only the parents that the home this occurred in, but we're also looking into where the alcohol was obtained from, as well as any type of narcotics."

The teen had allegedly been hazed prior to the March 21 incident, according to First Coast News.

In early March, he came home with a cut over his left eye that needed stitches after allegedly spending time with the same teens, according to a police report.

During a second alleged hazing incident on March 17, the teen's father said his son went to the same house where the March 21 incident had taken place and came home "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint," 11 Alive reports.

A video and photos of the teen covered in spray paint and being hosed down went viral on social media in one of the previous incidents.

In one of the prior incidents, 11 juveniles under the age of 18 were present, 11 Alive reports.

Police identified the teens in social media posts and pictures, Jackson said Wednesday.

On Monday, local supporters led by Theawanza Brooks, whose nephew Ahmaud Arbery was murdered in Georgia in 2020 by two men during a racially motivated hate crime, held a rally in front of the hospital in support of the teen.

"It is very important that [Trent] knows he has more friends than them," Brooks said, Newsweek reports.

"From what we know, Trent lost his mom, but if he looks outside this afternoon he will see he has got a lot of mommas out here. He got some grandmommas out here, he has got some people he can actually trust," she said.

"The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) have conducted interviews with the involved parties and obtained statements to further the investigation based on established facts," Katie Baasen, spokesperson for Glynn County, said in a release on Monday.

Detectives interviewed Lehrkamp at the hospital, she said in the statement.

The FBI has joined the investigation.