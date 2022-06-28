Kaylee Jones was last seen on June 14 when her parents said good night to her at their home in Carrollton, Ga.

Ga. Teen with Special Needs in Need of Medical Care Is Missing — and Parents Fear She Was Lured Away

A 16-year-old Georgia girl has been missing for two weeks — and her parents are worried that she was lured away by someone she met online for the purposes of human trafficking.

Kaylee Jones was last seen on June 14 when her parents said goodnight to her at their home in Carrollton, Ga. The following morning, she was gone.

Officials believe Jones may be with someone she met through an online app. She is not believed to have a phone or vehicle with her. She has autism, along with other special needs, and requires medical care and special medication.

In an online press release last week, the Carrollton County Sheriff says that they continue to search for the missing teen.

"Investigators have been working diligently around the clock on this case," the post says, "and have been reviewing data collected from Kaylee's electronic devices and have been in contact with those she last had contact with on those devices."

Jones is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 lbs. It's unclear what she was wearing when she vanished.

"Mom also thinks she may have a book bag with her," the Sheriff's office says in the statement. "Dark blue with a horse on the front. It possibly has the word 'Mazi' or 'Kaylee' on it and she may be wearing black tennis shoes or converse."

In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Daniel and Brenda Jones say that they are worried about their daughter's safety.

"It's horrible. We're worried. Scared about where she might be," Brenda Jones tells the station. "She's very loving, very kind, and overly sensitive."

Her parents worry that she has fallen into the wrong hands.

"She was groomed online," Brenda Jones says. "We think she's a victim of sex trafficking."

"She's susceptible, kind of naive to this stuff," adds Daniel Jones.

When asked if they have a message for whoever might be with Kaylee, her parents were direct.

"Bring her home," says Daniel Jones. "She's got a lot of life ahead of her still;. Just let her go. Bring her home, so we can get her the help she needs, and she can hopefully live out the rest of her life."