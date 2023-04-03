Georgia Teen Speaks Out After Being 'Tortured,' Left in ICU in Alleged Hazing Incident: Report

Trent Lehrkamp was dropped off at a hospital last month after allegedly being force-fed alcohol, spray painted and taped to a chair during a party

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 3, 2023 01:28 PM
Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp. Photo: GoFundMe

A Georgia teen who was dropped off at a hospital emergency room last month after allegedly being force-fed alcohol, spray painted and taped to a chair during a party, is speaking out.

"I'm alive and doing well," Trent Lehrkamp, 19, said in an exclusive audio message to WSAV. "Just know it's going to be a long time for me to get over this, through the trauma, but one day hopefully within the next few months or so, I might be back."

"Justice will be served," he added.

On March 21, Lehrkamp was left at a local hospital by three unidentified teens after a party that took place on St. Simons Island, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Barely breathing and unconscious, the teen had a blood alcohol level of .464, nearly six times the legal limit for driving, and was rushed to the ICU, First Coast News reports.

He was on life support at one point, 11 Alive reports.

He was treated for "a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol," police said in a statement.

"I'm just glad he survived from this," Lehrkamp's unidentified friend told First Coast News. "He was close. He could've gotten killed. I hope those kids, they get charged."

Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
GoFundMe

Glynn County Police said no arrests have been made and Lehrkamp and his family are cooperating with investigators.

"They are very much cooperating and working with the police on this investigation," police spokesperson Katie Baasen tells PEOPLE. "[Trent] has been interviewed twice. He was interviewed while he was in the hospital. It was after he had come out of being intubated and they have interviewed him again since then."

Baasen says arrests in the case are "always a possibility."

"It is going to depend on what evidence is gathered and what charges can be filed per the evidence," she says. "I know [police] are working with the DA's office."

Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
GoFundMe

Some of the unidentified teens who dropped Lehrkamp at the hospital have been interviewed by police. "They are trying to interview everyone that was present," according to Baasen.

"Everyone wants swift justice, but investigations take time and you need to be thorough," she says. "They want to get all the information and not just opinions and rumors. And that is part of the process of the investigation."

Lehrkamp had allegedly been hazed prior to the March 21 incident, according to First Coast News.

In early March, he came home with a cut over his left eye that needed stitches after allegedly spending time with the same teens, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
GoFundMe

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During a second alleged hazing incident on March 17, the teen's father said his son went to the same house where the March 21 incident had taken place and came home "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint," 11 Alive reports.

A video and photos of the teen covered in spray paint and being hosed down went viral on social media in one of the previous incidents.

In one of the prior incidents, 11 juveniles under the age of 18 were present, 11 Alive reports.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Trent's family and the medical bills.

Related Articles
Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
Georgia Teen Fought for His Life in ICU After Allegedly Being 'Tortured,' Forced to Drink, Spray-Painted
Michael Steven Montgomery is with Steve Cozzi.. https://www.facebook.com/michael.montgomery.568632/posts/pfbid02RJv62G4ztwUkNu7uB7p4uT7tJD7s9rgvyCUgz49sNhZEzaa6nFvC5afYCvvBhipUl. Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Woman Arrested in Connection with Case of Georgia Man Found Wrapped in Carpet, Another Woman Sought
Davion Patterson, the 15-year-old who was killed
15-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Is Killed in Shooting that Wounded 5 Women: 'When Is All This Going to Stop?'
Jordan Idahosa
College Student on Spring Break ID'd as 1 of 2 People Killed in Miami Beach Shootings: 'Special Guy'
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
Kaivon Washington
Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case
Cynthia Hoffman, Denali Brehmer
Alaska Teen Killed 'Best Friend' After Man Online Allegedly Offered $9M for Videos of Murder in Catfish Scheme
Madison Gesswein
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
Daniel Santulli
Pair of Fraternity Brothers Charged After 2021 Hazing Incident Left Freshman Pledge Blinded and Paralyzed
Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey
How a True Crime Podcast Freed 2 Georgia Men Wrongfully Imprisoned 25 Years on Murder Conviction
John Wayne Potter
Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection with His Death