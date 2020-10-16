Brayan Zavala's brother said a man in a ski mask drove up, exited the car and shot the teen in the face

Ga. Teen, 13, Shot to Death While Working in Front Yard — and Killer Is Still on the Loose

Authorities in Georgia are trying to identify the person behind a drive-by shooting Thursday night that left a teenaged boy dead a week before his 14th birthday.

The shooting that killed Brayan Zavala took place shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Zavala was outside his family's Riverdale home, doing yard work, when he was shot in the face.

Brayan, a student at Kendrick Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WXIA was at the scene of the shooting Friday morning, and spoke to Brayan's brother, Jesus, who is 16.

Jesus said that, moments before the shooting, a car pulled up and a man donning a ski mask emerged from the car, brandishing a gun.

"The shooter didn't even say, 'I want your money' or 'This is a robbery' or 'I'm assaulting you,'" Jesus said. "He just came there, stood in silence, and shot my brother."

The shooter then fled the area.

At this time, the shooter has not been identified by police and remains on the loose.

Relatives told WXIA Brayan's family had moved to the area about four years ago.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to establish as a memorial fund in Brayan's name.

Detectives continue to work the case, and have yet to formally discuss a potential motive behind the shooting.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Brayan's relatives for comment.