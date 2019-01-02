After Accidentally Shooting His Friend to Death, Georgia Teen Dies by Suicide

Apparently overwhelmed with guilt, a 15-year-old Georgia teen died by suicide Monday soon after he accidentally killed his friend by firing a shot while showing off a gun to a group of friends.

The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred on Dec. 31.

Investigators said Devin Hodges was handling a handgun in front of three other teens inside a cramped “makeshift shed” in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta.

As he was displaying the weapon, it fired accidentally.

The bullet struck his friend, 17-year-old Chad Carless.

Hodges and the two other unidentified teens started running from the scene, but Hodges stopped himself, according to police, to call 911.

Carless died before police arrived, the statement explains.

As responding officers approached the shed, they saw Hodges nearby, running between two houses. Moments later, they heard “a single gunshot while attempting to locate the involved parties from the initial 911 call.”

Officers found Carless’ body before locating “a male with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound a short distance from the makeshift shed,” the statement said.

It is unclear at this time who owns the gun or how Hodges came to possess it.

An investigation into the shooting continues. No charges have been filed.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.