Distracted Teen Driver Killed a Mother and Child Fleeing Hurricane Irma, Authorities Allege

A Georgia teenager driver was arrested on Monday after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash in which authorities say she struck a mother and child and their family friend as they crossed the street, PEOPLE confirms.

Zoe Reardon, now 18, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in all three deaths as well as counts of distracted driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian and the unlawful use of a wireless device under age 18.

Authorities say that about 8:16 p.m. on Sept. 9, Reardon, then 17 years old, was driving her Jeep Patriot when she struck three people as they crossed the street near where a concert was being held in Woodstock, Georgia, according to investigative documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Reardon was “putting away her [cellphone]” and became distracted, her arrest affidavit alleges. The deaths were unintentional, according to the affidavit.

Kaitlin Hunt, 28, was carrying her infant daughter Riley when both were hit by Reardon’s vehicle. Riley, nearly 4 months old, was pronounced dead a few hours later at the hospital. Kaitlin died three days later as a result of her injuries, according to a news release issued by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

Family friend Kathy Deming, 61, was also struck near the intersection. She died more than a week later from the results of her injuries.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Kaitlin and Riley were visiting from their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where Hurricane Irma was on its way. In order to remain safe, Kaitlin’s mother and step-father picked them up and took them to Georgia until the storm passed.

Later that evening, a group of people were walking together when the crash occurred.

“It was then that Kailtin was struck by a Jeep while holding Riley in her arms,” according to a GoFundMe page set up in September.

Reardon was released on $10,715 bond, according to the news release. Cherokee County officials could not say whether she had appeared in court.

It was unclear whether she has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who could comment on her behalf. She could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.