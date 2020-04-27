Georgia Teen Allegedly Murdered Her Pregnant Stepmother

Image zoom Facebook

A pregnant 36-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday in Macon, Georgia, and authorities allege her 19-year-old stepdaughter is the killer.

Passion Watkins was arrested Sunday, a few hours after the fatal incident, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The department issued a statement on the arrest, alleging that Watkins shot her stepmom, Melanie Powers, at about 6:30 a.m.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found a female victim in bed suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” reads the statement.

Powers “was pronounced deceased on scene.” Her unborn child was also killed.

Police learned that Powers’ 11-year-old son “ran from the home to get help after he was awakened by his step-sister assaulting him and his mother,” the statement alleges.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified but non-life threatening injuries and was later released, according to the statement.

Deputies were tipped off to Watkins’ location, and, moments later, found her alone in a park close to the crime scene.

The teen was handcuffed and taken in for questioning.

Watkins is being held without bond on malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and feticide charges.

Investigators have not released a possible motive for the violence.

It was unclear Monday if she had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges she faces.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if she has retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on the case call them at (478) 751-7500.