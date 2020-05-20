Two men are in custody in connection with the deaths of Vanita Richardson, 19, and Trevena Campbell, 30

2 Georgia Men Arrested After Bodies of 2 Sisters Were Found Under Bridge with Bags on Heads

Two Georgia men have been arrested in connection with the disturbing deaths of two sisters who were found with bags over their heads under a bridge, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

On May 13, the bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson, and 30-year-old Trevena Campbell were found under a highway bridge in Floyd County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

Early that morning, Georgia Department of Transportation workers discovered the two bodies under the Etowah Bridge near Rome near the south bank of the Etowah River, the Rome News-Tribune reported.

The two sisters were “apparently dropped over the bridge,” GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Johnston told the News-Tribune.

Their clothes were “tattered” and spent shotgun shell casings were found near their bodies, the News-Tribune reports.

On Monday, the GBI and local police arrested Desmond Lavonte Brown, 28, also of Rome, on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the GBI announced in a release.

Also arrested was Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, who is charged with theft of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the GBI says in the release. Neither Brown nor Watts has been charged with the deaths of the sisters.

"These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line," the GBI says. "This investigation remains active and ongoing."

Brown's arrest came after an “incident” at the Callier Forest Apartments in Rome, the News-Tribune and Sky 21 News report.

Brown’s car was pulled over on Monday while officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle, the News-Tribune reports.

Brown allegedly tried to get something out of the car after police told him not to go near the car and resisted the officers, Sky 21 News and the News-Tribune report.

Both arrests were made in connection with the sisters' deaths, but the GBI would not comment further, Sky 21 News and the News-Tribune report.

It’s unclear whether Brown or Watts have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf or if they have entered pleas.

The GBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

'Everybody Is Just Sad'

The chilling deaths left the sisters’ loved ones reeling.

“She was like my sister,” Campbell’s childhood friend Kayla Dodson told 11 Alive. “She was a loving, caring person. I’m just heartbroken."

When she found out that her longtime friend and her younger sister had been killed, “I was all in tears,” Dodson said. “I couldn’t sleep hardly because me and her were really close.”

The family is devastated, she says.

“They’re really upset,” she says. "It's just a really hard time for them.”

“Everybody is just sad,” she adds. “They’re just mulling over her death because [Campbell] was really well known in Rome.”

Campbell’s younger sister, Richardson, was a high school senior who was planning to graduate from Armuchee High School this weekend.

“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future,” Floyd County Schools wrote on Twitter.