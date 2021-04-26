Rossana Delgado, 37, was last seen at an Atlanta-area mall on April 16, and her body was found in a rural area several days later

Ga. Rideshare Driver Is Found Dead 120 Miles from Home — and Police Are Looking for 5 Suspects

Authorities are searching for five people who are accused of killing a mother of two who worked part time as a rideshare driver.

Rossana Delgado, 37, was last seen at an Atlanta-area mall on April 16. She told her husband that she was dropping off a passenger and would be home soon. When Delgado did not return home that night, she was reported missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to 11Alive.com, Delgado's husband traced his wife's last moves through her phone. A bloody face mask was found at one of the locations where she had been.

Four days later, Delgado's body was found in a rural area about 120 miles away from where she was last seen. Authorities did not release the cause of death or any details about the condition of Delgado's body, and autopsy results have not yet been released.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities are searching for five people in connection with Delgado's death.

"The suspects that are wanted in connection with this murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, GA, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, GA, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, GA, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK," the release reads.

The release alleges that Colone may be traveling with her minor children under the alias Grace Beda.

Authorities are also searching for a fifth, unnamed suspect.