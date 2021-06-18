Officer Joe Burson joined the Holly Springs Police force just over a year ago

Georgia Policeman, 25, Dies After Being Dragged by Driver He Fatally Shot

A Georgia police officer died on Thursday after being dragged by a car driven by a man he fatally shot, PEOPLE confirms.

Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson, who joined the police for little over a year ago, was just 25.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation claims that Burson and his colleagues had stopped a vehicle for speeding at the intersection of Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road. The routine traffic stop began just after 11 p.m. on June 16.

"At some point during the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, a man later identified as Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, attempted to escape in his car," the statement reads.

"Dolce dragged Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson, age 25, down Hickory Road until the vehicle crashed," the statement continues. "During the incident, Burson fired shots at Dolce."

Other officers already at the scene rendered aid to both Burson and Dolce. Dolce was taken to North Fulton Hospital where he was declared dead.

Officer Burson was rushed to Kennestone Hospital, where, after midnight, he also was pronounced dead.

Officials causes of death are still pending.

Holly Springs Police Chief Tom Keheley spoke to WGCL-TV, and said the young officer had a special connection with children.

"He was a model officer," Keheley said. "If you had the ability to clone your officers, you want your officer to be Joe Burson."