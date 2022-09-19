'They Are Not Going to Let Me Go': Ga. Mom Sent Disturbing Message to Daughter. Then She Was Found Dead

Police in Georgia continue to investigate the death of a 59-year-old mother whose body was found a day after her adult daughter received a disturbing message.

"They are not going to let me go, love you," reads the message sent from Deborrah Collier's Venmo account on Sept. 10, according to a missing person's report obtained by PEOPLE. "There is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door."

The cryptic message was accompanied by a nearly $2,400 transfer to her daughter's account.

Collier's daughter immediately called her mother's phone "but she did not pick up," the report says.

Police also called her phone repeatedly, but the calls went straight to voicemail.

The very next day, investigators located the Athens woman's body in a woods in Habersham County — about an hour's drive from her home, and not far from her abandoned rental car.

Investigators have said they are handling the case as a homicide, but have released few other details.

The missing person's report was filed by Collier's husband and daughter on Sept. 10.

She was last seen leaving her house on Sept. 9 with only her driver's license and debit card.

The father and daughter told police "this is unusual for Deborrah to do this. She has not done anything like this before."

Calls to the family were not returned Monday.

The report indicates Deborrah has no other family in that area.

WXIA-TV reports that Collier had worked for years at Carriage House Realty in Athens as the front office manager.