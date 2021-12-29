Kristy Siple was arrested Tuesday and has already waived extradition to Alabama

Georgia Mother Who Reported Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Missing Is Now Charged with Girl's Murder

The mother of slain Georgia girl Kamarie Holland was charged this week with her daughter's killing, PEOPLE confirms.

Online jail intake records show Kristy Siple, 35, was arrested on Tuesday in Columbus, Ga., on a felony murder charge filed in Alabama.

Siple waived extradition to Alabama. She has yet to enter a plea to the charge against her.

Siple had reported Kamarie, 5, missing to Columbus police on the morning of Dec. 13 at about 6:15 a.m.

She allegedly told police she awoke to find the girl missing and the front door ajar.

The little girl's body was found later that same day inside a vacant home in Phenix City, Ala., according to county authorities.

This is the second arrest made this month in Kamarie's murder.

Jeremy Williams, 37, was arrested two weeks ago and charged with capital murder for the little girl's death.

If convicted, Williams, who allegedly kidnapped the girl, could be sentenced to death.

kristy siple Kristy Siple | Credit: Russell County Sheriff’s Office/Columbus Police Department

At this time, it is not clear what role detectives allege Siple played in her daughter's killing.

Williams, who has not yet pleaded to the charge against him, had once lived in the house where Kamarie's remains were found, according to authorities.

Authorities believe Kamarie died from asphyxiation, and said that she had been sexually assaulted.

Police confirm Siple and Williams had a previous relationship, but have not detailed the exact nature of that relationship.

More information will be revealed at a press conference scheduled for later today.

In a statement to WRBL, Kamarie's father, Corey Holland, said his daughter's mother is a "monster."

"The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease," reads the statement. "We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It's our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get."

It adds: "She's a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves."