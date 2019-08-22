Georgia Mom Kills Two Adult Kids, Herself Days After Posting 'I Could Not Ask for Better Children'

Image zoom Marsha Edwards and her children, Chris and Erin Facebook

Police in Georgia are investigating what led a 58-year-old woman to fatally shoot her two adult children before turning the gun on herself, PEOPLE confirms.

Cobb County Police have identified the three people found dead Wednesday inside a Vinings home as Dr. Marsha Edwards, her 20-year-old daughter, Erin Edwards, and her 24-year-old son, Chris Edwards.

The bodies were found at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and police allege Edwards killed her two kids and then herself — but still have no idea why.

A statement from police indicates the mother died of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to local media, Edwards is the ex-wife of a well-known Atlanta surgeon, Dr. Christopher Edwards — the victims’ father.

WXIA-TV received a statement from the mourning dad, which reads, “Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards.”

It continues: “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

WXIA-TV reports that Edwards took to social media the day before the murders, and she seemed in good spirits.

Marsha and Erin Edwards apparently returned from a trip to Italy recently, and in one picture of her and her daughter, the mom wrote, “I could not ask for better children.”

Victim Chris Edwards worked as a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment.

Erin Edwards was a student at Boston University, and spent the summer in New York, interning for WNBC.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.