Ga. Man Allegedly Shoots Wife in Front of Their 2 Kids as She Fled to Fire Station for Help

Georgia authorities allege that a woman who tried desperately to get away from an abusive marriage was fatally shot by her estranged husband in front of their two kids in a fire station parking lot after fleeing there to seek help.

Now a judge has ruled that Amy Gibson’s ex-husband, former Army Ranger Jeremy Wade Gibson, 44, will stand trial on charges of murder.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on July 29, a “frantic” Amy, 44, called 911 seeking help, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said at a press conference July 30, local station 11 Alive reports.

The phone went “blank” just as Amy raced in the car to Dawson County Fire Station No. 7 with the couple’s two children, ages 8 and 5, in the back seat, he said.

“She pulled into the parking lot at a high rate of speed, like screeching tires,” Johnson said. “She began begging for help through the closed window. They could hear her screaming.”

Jeremy tried unsuccessfully to open her locked car door, Johnson alleged.

He allegedly fired five shots through her closed window “as she was screaming,” killing her immediately, Johnson said.

One of the rounds hit her cell phone. Another struck her in the head.

Jeremy then “laid the weapon down,” the sheriff alleged.

“He surrendered at that point in time” amidst firefighters who waited with him until sheriff’s deputies took him into custody, said Johnson.

He was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, child cruelty and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Wednesday, he appeared in court for a preliminary hearing, where a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause to proceed with a trial, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He has not yet entered a plea. He remains held at the Dawson County Jail.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Gibson’s lawyer for comment.

In court, investigators said that Jeremy showed little emotion after he shot and killed his wife, local station WSB reports.

On the night Amy was killed, she had taken the children to the woods where they wanted to release a turtle they had found, the sheriff said during the press conference.

Subsequently, she and Jeremy got into an argument, said Johnson.

Police have not said what exactly transpired, but shortly after, Amy took off in her car with Jeremy chasing her through an elementary school parking lot and then to the fire station. During this chase, she called 911.

The sheriff alleged that the couple had a history of domestic violence but that Jeremy was never arrested.

Friends of Amy’s say she feared for her life.

Amy’s childhood friend, Kristy Petersen, said that she had tried to get a restraining order against her husband in the weeks before her death but was unable to do so, WSB-TV reports.

“No one intervened,” her friend, Kristi Peterson, said previously.

“It was behavior that was alarming and scary, and no one stopped it,” Peterson alleged.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s calls for comment.