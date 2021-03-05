Police said Alison Jones' alleged actions followed an hours-long fight with her husband

Ga. Mom Kept Son, 7, Home from School Claiming He Had Earache Before Allegedly Killing Him

A 36-year-old Georgia mother has been accused of killing her son an hour after telling her husband the boy wasn't feeling well enough to go to school.

The Morgan County Citizen, the Athens Banner-Herald, and CBS46 all report that Alison Jones was charged Monday with murdering her 7-year-old son Maddox.

The boy died from a fatal gunshot wound, and was lying in his bed when he was killed, say police.

Jones, according to the reports, is further charged with aggravated assault for allegedly using the same semi-automatic handgun that killed her son to shoot at her husband, Douglas Jones, who was unharmed.

Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley reportedly said officers were summoned to the family's Bishop home at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, after Douglas Jones called 911 and told dispatchers his wife had "shot their son and was assaulting him."

According to an incident report, Jones told police he awoke at 6:30 a.m. that morning, and was told by his wife Maddox would be staying home from school with an earache.

About an hour later, Douglas said, a gun fired, and as he rushed into his son's room to check on the boy, his wife allegedly tried shooting him.

The father said he managed to disarm his wife, who fled the area.

The killing followed an hours-long fight between the two, according to authorities. No motive has been disclosed.

According to police, Alison Jones has yet to talk to them about the killing.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and remains in custody. Lawyer information for Jones was unavailable Friday.

Maddox was a student at Morgan County Primary School, enrolled in the second grade.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Maddox Jones, one of our primary school students," reads a statement from Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent of the Morgan County Charter School System.