Ga. Mom Cooking Christmas Eve Dinner Is Allegedly Killed by Partner in Shooting that Wounded Daughters

Police say Georgia mom was killed and her three daughters were injured during a shooting at a Christmas Eve dinner, according to multiple reports.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing police, reports the shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after Lashanda Allison, 41, and her partner, 51-year-old Stephanie Agee, got into an argument. Agee allegedly opened fire while Allison was cooking.

Responding Alpharetta Police Department arrived to find four people had been shot: Allison, her two daughters and her daughter-in-law, WSB-TV reports.

Fulton County jail records confirm Stephanie Agee is being held on no bond on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault. It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

In an interview with WSB-TV, Makayla Ridley, Allison's injured daughter-in-law, who is recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest, said Agee had a "straight face" when she opened fire on Allison. Ridley said she tried to hide behind a couch, but allegedly Agee found her and shot her, Ridley said.

A GoFundMe page launched by Allison's brother says Allison's daughters were shot eight and 13 times, respectively.