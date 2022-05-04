Randisha Love, 17, was shot to death at her Fulton County, Ga., home in 2016

Ahead of Mother's Day, Ga. Mom Continues to Grieve Her Daughter's Gruesome Murder as Killer Is Still at Large

For the past six years, Georgia mom Katara Hamm has dreaded Mother's Day.

Ever since her only daughter — 17-year-old Randisha Love — was murdered at her family's Fulton County, Ga., home in 2016, celebrating motherhood hasn't been the same for the loving mom of five.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just hate the holidays," Hamm, 45, tells PEOPLE, "especially Mother's Day. Because it's like, you're a mom, but you are missing a child. So, it's like, you don't feel like a full mother."

The last time she celebrated the occasion was in 2015. Like many holidays, Hamm remembers she and her children spent the day focused on faith and family — with church early on, and then dinner at her parents' house.

After Randisha's brutal slaying, Hamm says it's been difficult to find the will to continue with her once-loved family traditions.

Randisha Love Credit: Katara Hamm

Next Sunday, while many families will mark the holiday with a brunch full of love and laughter, Hamm plans to spend the day at her daughter's grave, with flowers in tow.

"I don't go to her grave site as often because it's kind of hard imagining that your child is really there," Hamm says. "But I want to go on Mother's Day, and I want to go and give her some flowers because I know that's something that she would've given to me."

On the evening of Jan. 12, 2016, Randisha was home alone while her mother was working and her brothers had school functions.

Hamm recalls last speaking to Randisha around 4:30 p.m. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary, according to Hamm, and the mother-daughter duo ended their phone conversation with "I love yous."

Hours later, Hamm, along with one of her sons, discovered Randisha's lifeless body in the foyer of their Georgia home.

The honor roll student, who one day dreamed of joining the United States Air Force, was dead. Her body, riddled with gunshots, was sitting in a pool of blood.

Hamm calls that day "the hardest day of my life."

Randisha Love Credit: Katara Hamm

"I didn't know what to do. I know I just kind of lost it. My mind knew she was gone, but my heart couldn't take it," Hamm tells PEOPLE of the moment Randisha's remains were carried out in a body bag.

Although years have passed, Hamm says detectives haven't had much luck in tracking down witnesses or arresting any suspects, but she makes an effort to reach out to the investigator assigned to her daughter's murder every so often, "just to make sure that her case has not been swept under the rug."

"It's just like a cold case," Hamm says. "Right now, it's just a matter of getting somebody to talk and getting information from someone that knows something."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

No matter how long it may take, Hamm says she is still holding onto hope for the day when justice will be served.

While her strong faith and innate motherly tendencies won't allow her to wish the same gruesome fate upon Randisha's killer, her only request is that if and when the suspect or suspects are caught, that they spend the rest of their life behind bars.