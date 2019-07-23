Georgia Mom Charged With Murder After Allegedly Dropping Baby in Fight With Other Woman

Image zoom Karen Harrison Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia woman has been charged with murder after she dropped her baby during a fight with another woman, which police say resulted in the baby’s death.

Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, remains in police custody on murder and several other charges including felony child cruelty, simple battery and affray charges, according to a Moultrie Police Department statement.

Police in Moultrie have not released the name or sex of Harrison’s child.

According to the statement, authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 3-month-old’s body, but investigators believe the child died as a result of the fall.

The fight occurred Friday, outside a beauty supply store in Moultrie. First responders rushed to the scene and transported the baby to a nearby hospital.

The child died on Saturday, the statement confirms.

Police allege Harrison told officers the child fell out of a family friend’s arms, an account the friend allegedly backed up.

But detectives obtained surveillance footage of the fight, which shows the baby in the mother’s arms.

The friend, Carneata Clark, 26, was charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to police.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Clark for comment.

Harrison’s bail information was unavailable at press time.

It was unclear if Harrison or Clark have entered pleas to the charges against them, or whether either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.