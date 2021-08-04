Anslie Brantley, 19, will face second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children charges in the death of her 10-month-old son

Ga. Mom to Be Charged with Murder After Falling Asleep in Bathtub with Infant Son on Her Chest

A Georgia teen was arrested in connection with the death of her 10-month-old son.

Police say Anslie Brantley, 19, will face second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children charges.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office allege Brantley had taken drugs and fallen asleep in the bathtub with her son. When she woke up, the boy was unresponsive.

The infant was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where he later died.

The incident occurred on June 9.

Brantley was arrested in Alamo on July 30 and brought back to Coweta County where she remains in jail on no bond.

She has yet to be charged in the case.