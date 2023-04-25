Ga. Mom of 4 Allegedly Killed by Husband 1 Day After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

Police arrested a 31-year-old Georgia man earlier this month after he allegedly killed his wife just one day after celebrating their wedding anniversary, according to authorities and a local news report.

Christopher Dean Snow, of Gainesville, has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of his wife, 32-year-old Casey Lynn Mae Allen, according to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department.

Officers responding to a welfare check at the Spring Valley Apartments on April 15 found Allen dead of multiple stab wounds, the release states.

According to Allen's sister, Tiffany Agee, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on April 14 and welcomed their first child together – Allen's fourth – last December, 11 Alive reports.

"She was the happiest I had seen her in so, so long," Agee said, per the outlet. "She kept saying how great of a dad he [Snow] is and great of a stepdad he is to her other three kids. I never expected it to be this way."

Agee told the outlet she received the tragic news during a call with her sister's ex-husband, who is father of Allen's three oldest children.

"He said, Casey is dead. And I just, I just threw my phone and I started screaming, and I just — I just got into a fetal position... And I just kept screaming. 'No, no, no, no,'" Agee said, per the outlet.

Allen's brother-in-law has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses and to support Allen's children, ages 9, 7, 3, and 3 months, who are now living without a mother.

"All funds will go towards helping them and help during such a tragic time," the page's description reads. "Three of the children are now living full time with their father while the infant lives with Casey's former in-laws."

Allen, a New York native, was described as someone who had "a giant heart of gold and was always trying to help anyone in need," according to her obituary.

"Casey's greatest joy in life was being a mom to her four amazing children," the obituary reads. "She enjoyed cooking, running, spending time with friends, and game nights."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Though investigators said they quickly identified Snow as the lead suspect, a motive for the violence remains unknown.

Authorities tracked him to Gwinnett County, where he was taken into custody after being involved in a car crash on I-85, the release states.

Gainesville police confirmed to 11 Alive they did not chase Snow prior to responding to the crash scene, and it is unclear whether the crash was intentional or accidental.

Snow remains hospitalized due to his injuries, which were not specified by police. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children," Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.