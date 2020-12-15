Ga. Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing Her Children, 5 and 6, Before Turning Knife on Herself

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for a Georgia woman who allegedly stabbed her two children to death before seriously injuring herself with the knife, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call at a home located east of Gainesville for “a woman that had cut herself,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. While there, they discovered the deceased bodies of a 5-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl.

The children’s 26-year-old mother, Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, was also at the scene, where she was suffering from serious wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated, officials stated.

On Saturday, investigators issued two warrants for Jaramillo-Hernandez' arrest and charged her with two counts of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

“Jaramillo-Hernandez will be charged at the completion of her medical treatment,” the office stated in its post.

After next of kin were notified, investigators identified the deceased siblings as Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and his older sister Katherine Miranda Jaramillo.