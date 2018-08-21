Georgia Mom Allegedly Forgets 3-Year-Old Son in Hot Car, Calls 911 on Herself

A Georgia woman is behind bars after she allegedly locked her 3-year-old son in the backseat of her car for three hours by accident before realizing her mistake and calling 911, PEOPLE confirms.

The 3-year-old boy is alive but his mother, Alejandra Suarez, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children, according to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 13, Suarez called 911 and told dispatchers that while she was taking her three children to their grandmother’s home, one child fell asleep.

“Ms. Suarez departed the grandmother’s home without realizing this and did not discover the child until sometime after she had already been back at home,” reads the statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

The child was found by deputies at the grandmother’s home and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center as a precaution. He was released and was “in good physical condition,” according to the statement.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Suarez’s arrest after she cooperated with authorities. She was taken into custody on Sunday and remains in county jail. Bond has not been set at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case. It is unclear whether Suarez has an attorney or has entered a plea.