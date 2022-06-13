Ga. Man Kills Baby Daughter's Mother, Then Kidnaps and Kills Girl Before Turning Gun on Himself
Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a double murder-suicide claimed the lives of a 1-year-old girl and both of her parents.
A statement indicates the Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert for Jaquari Bennett on Saturday evening, soon after she was abducted from her mother's Covington home by her father.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the home at approximately 11:15 p.m., arriving to find the body of Keshawn Washington, the child's mother. The 38-year-old had been fatally shot.
Police also found Washington's mother inside the home. She, too, had been shot multiple times, but survived.
Before being transported to an area hospital, Jaquari's grandmother told police the baby had been taken by her father, Darian Bennett, 38.
The grandmother remains in critical condition, police tell PEOPLE.
Two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but sustained no injuries.
An Amber Alert was issued for Jaquari, and overnight, police searched the area for any sign of her or her father's black Honda Civic.
On Sunday morning, Darian Bennett called 911, and told them he was behind a church in Riverdale, Ga., about to kill his baby girl.
Riverdale Police rushed to the scene, and heard gunfire as they were pulling up to the church.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges Bennett killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself.
Any with information about the double murder-suicide is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 706-717-9915.