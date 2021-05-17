Georgia Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Man Found Underneath Discarded Roadside Mattress

The victim was previously identified as 26-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood of Macon

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man who was found dead underneath a mattress on the side of the road.

Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, is charged with one count of murder and one count of concealing the death of another, jail records show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On May 7, authorities responded to the area of Churchill Street in Macon, Georgia, around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby reported a dead body under a mattress, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"The area was covered with debris from illegal dumping," which led investigators to believe the homicide occurred at a different location, the sheriff's office reported.

Margaton Achilles Dudley Margaton Achilles Dudley | Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Amond Rashad Norwood of Macon. Investigators told The Macon Telegraph that they believe Norwood was fatally shot.

Dudley was arrested on Friday night, after an interview at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division, authorities said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is currently being held in Bibb County jail without bond. It is not clear if he has entered a plea at this time.