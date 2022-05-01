Ga. Man Charged with Murder After Initial Report Suggested His Wife Died by Suicide, Police Say

Ga. Man Charged With Murdering His Wife After Initial Report Said She Died by Suicide. deputies found Shyanne Schroeder deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts. Schroeder’s husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, was arrested back in March and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Credit: Jones County Sheriff's Office