Ga. Man Charged with Murder After Initial Report Suggested His Wife Died by Suicide, Police Say
A Georgia man is facing a slew of charges in connection to the death of his wife after it was initially reported to police that she had died by suicide.
Troy Newton Scarborough, of Gray, Ga., has been charged with felony murder following the March death of his partner Shyanne Schroeder, according to a statement from Sheriff Butch Reece of Jones County Sheriff's Office.
Scarborough has also been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and "multiple counts" of aggravated assault in connection to Schroeder's death.
"After leaving no stone unturned, it has been determined Scarborough caused Schroeder's death," Reece alleged on Friday.
On March 27, Jones County deputies were dispatched to an address on Holloman Road in Gray after receiving "a 911 call of a suicide" at the location.
Responding deputies found Schroeder dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, Reece said. Eventually, they became suspicious.
"The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn't right about this case," Reece explained in Friday's statement, "and thankfully they trusted their instincts."
Scarborough was arrested on an undisclosed date in March and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While he was in custody, investigators reviewed "all the evidence in relation to Schroeder's death" and ultimately charged her husband with murder.
In Friday's statement, Reece thanked Jones County investigators and deputies alike "for all their hard work, without which there may have been a huge miscarriage of justice."
The sheriff also thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigations "for their technical expertise and assistance in this case."
Scarborough is being held without bond, Reece said.