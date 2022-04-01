Ga. Man Charged in Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Mother of Rapper Young Thug's Child

A Georgia man is in custody two weeks after allegedly killing a mother outside a bowling alley.

Lakevia Jackson, 31, was fatally shot at Metro Fun Center on March 17 when a dispute over a bowling ball escalated into gunfire.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Jackson and her family were bowling that evening in an adjacent lane to 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood and his date. At some point, video footage appears to show the two parties begin arguing over a bowling ball.

Atlanta Police Department homicide commander Ralph Woolfolk said in a recorded statement that the argument "carried over into the parking lot" of Metro Fun Center, and a woman from each group agreed to "engage in a physical altercation." But guns were brought into the fight, and as a result, Jackson suffered multiple fatal gunshot wounds, allegedly at the hands of Fleetwood.

"These persons went into this location with the intention of bowling," said Woolfolk, noting that the night's tragic end could have been avoided.

"About 41% of our homicides are attributed to escalating disputes, and this is simply when people do not resolve conflict well," he said. "We have asked the public to work together to resolve these conflicts [so they do] not have to escalate."

Fleetwood was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a police news release. He is being held in the Fulton County jail.

It is not yet clear if Fleetwood has entered a plea to the charges against him or obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.