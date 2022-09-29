Ga. Man Who Called 911 Claiming Wife Died by Suicide Is Arrested on Murder Charge the Day After Funeral

After nearly six decades of marriage, a Georgia man who claimed his wife took her own life was later arrested on accusations he murdered her.

According to Roswell police, 82-year-old Bruce Miller allegedly stabbed 80-year-old Judith Miller to death in their Roswell, Ga., home.

The pair were married for 56 years, Judith's obituary reads.

According to a police news release, Bruce called 911 on Sept. 15 to report Judith had suffered from a fatal, self-inflicted stab wound.

However, further investigation and an autopsy conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Judith's death was a homicide, per the release.

On Tuesday, just one day after loved ones laid Judith to rest, police arrested Bruce on charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, jail records show.

Police did not disclose a motive for the homicide.

Judith — an avid tennis player and speed skater — left behind a daughter and two grandsons, according to her obituary.

"Judith was a beautiful woman inside and out, caring deeply for all those around her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend," the obituary reads.

"Her love of nature, travel, reading, drawing and all those aspects of life which bring us altogether versus apart will always be celebrated and inspire us all."

Attorney information for Bruce was not immediately available and it was unclear Thursday if he entered a plea to the charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

