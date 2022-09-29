Ga. Man Who Called 911 Claiming Wife Died by Suicide Is Arrested on Murder Charge the Day After Funeral

Bruce and Judith Miller were married for nearly six decades when he allegedly stabbed her to death

By
Published on September 29, 2022 01:59 PM
Judith Schaefer Miller
Judith Miller. Photo: Dignity Memorial

After nearly six decades of marriage, a Georgia man who claimed his wife took her own life was later arrested on accusations he murdered her.

According to Roswell police, 82-year-old Bruce Miller allegedly stabbed 80-year-old Judith Miller to death in their Roswell, Ga., home.

The pair were married for 56 years, Judith's obituary reads.

According to a police news release, Bruce called 911 on Sept. 15 to report Judith had suffered from a fatal, self-inflicted stab wound.

However, further investigation and an autopsy conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Judith's death was a homicide, per the release.

On Tuesday, just one day after loved ones laid Judith to rest, police arrested Bruce on charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, jail records show.

Police did not disclose a motive for the homicide.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Judith — an avid tennis player and speed skater — left behind a daughter and two grandsons, according to her obituary.

"Judith was a beautiful woman inside and out, caring deeply for all those around her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend," the obituary reads.

"Her love of nature, travel, reading, drawing and all those aspects of life which bring us altogether versus apart will always be celebrated and inspire us all."

Attorney information for Bruce was not immediately available and it was unclear Thursday if he entered a plea to the charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Allison Maria Castro
Police Responded to Scene of Drug Overdose, Then Learned Victim Allegedly Killed His Ex
Marivel Estivez
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Lacie Moore: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lacie-moore-click?qid=8f02654eb0a9d8b5a7bd566704c2ec5f
'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
Jason Wray, Jessica Wray
Physician Assistant Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide After Husband Stabbed Wife, Then Stepped in Front of Truck
Shannon Cox amputated his own leg in front of his daughter where as her mother, Sandy Cox left her child with him ( Boone County Sheriffs office)
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty
Angeles Santos grandmother shot and killed
Ga. Woman Holding Her Newborn Grandson Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband, Who's Still at Large
ashley lockhart
Pa. Mom of Six Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Fiancé She Had Restraining Order Against
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later