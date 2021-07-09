Professional golfer Gene Siller, an employee of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, was among the victims

Man Arrested for the Murder of Golf Pro Gene Siller and 2 Other Men Found Dead at Country Club

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of three men including a professional golfer.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden is accused of the slaying of professional golfer Gene Siller, who was an employee of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, as well as Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez.

Rhoden was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by authorities in Chamblee, Chief Tim Cox of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a press conference following the arrest.

Rhoden, who Cox said has "ties to the metro Atlanta area," has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.

It's unclear if Rhoden has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, where they found the body of Siller, 41, at the 10th hole with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head," police said in a previous press release.

Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Siller was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bodies of Pierson and Valdez were found in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck nearby, also with apparent gunshot wounds, according to multiple outlets including the Atlanta area's 11Alive News.

Pierson was the registered owner of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, authorities said that Siller was killed because he had "witnessed an active crime taking place."

"We definitely feel confident there was no relationship between the shooter and Mr. Siller," said Cox during Thursday's news conference.

In the wake of Siller's death, Georgia PGA and Georgia State Golf Association tweeted out condolences, with PGA of America President Jim Richerson saying in a statement, "We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at the Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller."

"PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community," Richerson added.