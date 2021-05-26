Luther "Luke" Henderson, 39, was arrested on Saturday near Seattle on an outstanding warrant for felony murder

Georgia Man Arrested Near Seattle Nearly 2 Weeks After Wife’s Body Was Found on Roadside in Illinois

A Georgia man is accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in Illinois before fleeing across the country to the Seattle area.

Luther "Luke" Henderson, 39, was arrested on Saturday near Seattle. The Atlanta Police department tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Henderson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony murder.

Henderson and his wife, Tykeisha Dixon, were last seen on May 6, when they left Dixon's three sons with a babysitter. They did not return home. According to 11 Alive, the families of both Henderson and Dixon reported them missing on May 8.

Dixon's body was found on May 9 on a rural road outside the city of Edwardsville, Ill. — approximately 20 miles northeast of St. Louis.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, Dixon had not been killed in the area. "A coordinated effort was initiated and it has since been determined Ms. Dixon was shot on May 6, 2021, at 438 North Avenue in Northeast Atlanta," the press release says.

Dixon and Henderson were newly married and each had children from previous relationships. According to a missing persons report from the Roswell police, the newlyweds went to pick up Henderson's daughter at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell on the night that they vanished.

The girl later said that Henderson and Dixon got into an argument in the car, and alleged that Henderson threw Dixon's cellphone out of the car. Henderson's cellphone was also broken, as well.

Authorities believe that Henderson killed Dixon later, and drove more than 550 miles with her body in his car.

Henderson's blue Chrysler was found abandoned in Illinois on May 10 — but there was no sign of him. He was later tracked to the Seattle area — more than 2,000 miles away from where Dixon's body was found. He was arrested on May 22.

Henderson is awaiting extradition to Georgia to face murder charges. Bail has not yet been set and he has not entered a plea. It is unclear whether he as retained an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

In an interview with the Journal-Constitution, Dixon's brother, Talaris Adams, says that the family is grieving her death.

"She was a very caring, loving person," Adams told the newspaper. "She never met a stranger and her smile literally lit up the room. If you weren't her friend before she first met you, you would be by the end of the night. She just loved people and she didn't deserve what happened to her, at all."