A Georgia man was charged with the quadruple homicide of his girlfriend and their three children, police said during a press conference Thursday.

At 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a welfare check and made a gruesome discovery at the Columbus, Georgia, apartment of Jerrica Spellman. She and her three children were found deceased, officials said.

“This was a horrendous scene,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

The victims were identified as Spellman, 29, and her three children: 3-year-old King Jackson; 1-year-old Kensley Jackson; and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson, law enforcement confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday evening, Spellman’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Trevane Jackson, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder (domestic violence), police stated.

Trevane’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday and it was unclear whether he had obtained an attorney.

In 2017, Spellman filed a domestic violence report with the police department, Boren said. Jackson was arrested at the time, but Boren said he was unsure of the status.

“They were in a relationship for several years,” Boren said. “There was an ongoing domestic violence relationship between herself and the suspect.”

Speaking with The Ledger-Enquirer, a former coworker of Spellman’s remembered the victim as a “little firecracker” who “loved life.”

Also in The Ledger-Enquirer, another friend of Spellman’s described her as “a really great mother, she was a great friend and a lot of people love her and are really going to miss her.”