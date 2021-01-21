Douglas Wooten, 39, was booked into the Jeff Davis County Jail on January 7

Georgia Man Who Appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Alongside Star Angela Deem Charged with Murder

A Georgia man, who appeared on season 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside star Angela Deem, has been charged with murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said in a press release.

Douglas Wooten, 39, was arrested on January 7 on charges of felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery and cruelty to children in the second degree in connection to the death of 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez, according to the bureau.

Wooten, who was introduced on Before the 90 Days as "DJ Doug," the event coordinator at the local Cotton Patch wedding venue in Deem's hometown, was booked into Jeff Davis County Jail after turning himself in in Hazlehurst, Georgia.

Federal authorities said that the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office responded to 21 Mark Hall Drive on January 4 after a report that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Ramirez had been fatally shot, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The next day, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Wooten. Three other men were arrested in connection with the murder as well, according to police.

The investigation into the murder is active and ongoing.

A lawyer for Wooten could not immediately be identified to comment on his behalf.