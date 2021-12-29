Georgia Man Allegedly Shot and Killed Mom and Stepdad While 2 Juveniles Were in the Home
Peyton Moyer is suspected of killing his mom and stepfather at home in Watkinsville, Ga., according to authorities
A Georgia man is suspected of shooting and killing his mom and stepfather, authorities say.
Peyton Moyer, 20, allegedly shot and killed Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith at a home in Watkinsville, Ga., on Tuesday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook.
Police responded to a shooting at the home Tuesday morning, they stated. Upon arrival, they found Schutza and Smith dead inside the house, along with two juveniles, neither of whom had been harmed.
Moyer had fled the scene in one of the victims' cars by the time deputies arrived at the home, police stated. Athens-Clarke County Police captured and arrested him "after a short pursuit."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims," the sheriff's office stated.
Moyer is currently being held at the Oconee County Jail, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He faces two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children, the outlet reports.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Sheriff James Hale described the incident as "a terrible, terrible thing," and said police had "previous encounters" with Moyer before the shootings, per FOX 5.
Arrest records obtained by the outlet show that Moyer was previously arrested in March and subsequently charged with criminal trespass family violence and violating a family violence order.
"We've had some encounters with him before. We've had several calls out to that residence and at a different residence in the county when they lived in another location," Hale said.
The case is currently under investigation.