Georgia Man Allegedly Murdered Stepmother by Pushing Her Down Flight of Stairs

A Georgia man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his stepmother.

Austin Perot, 18, is facing one count of murder after an alteration on Feb. 8 allegedly led to his stepmother, Malgorzata Bozek, being pushed “down a flight of stairs,” according to arrest warrants obtained by WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cobb County police were dispatched to a home in Marietta at about 10:39 a.m., both outlets reported.

Bozek reportedly suffered multiple skull fractures from the fall and taken to the hospital. She was pronounced dead the following day, per WSB-TV.

Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery, but a murder charge was added after Bozek’s death.

Jail records confirm Perot is being held without bond in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

Jail records state he has no attorney on file.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.