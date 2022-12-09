Georgia Man Allegedly Killed His Ex-Wife's Divorce Attorney, Set His Office on Fire

The pair were reportedly set to return to court next week

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 9, 2022 02:29 PM
Allen Tayeh
Allen Tayeh. Photo: Lawrenceville Police

A prominent Georgia divorce attorney was fatally shot in his office on Wednesday, and the suspect is the ex-husband of one of his clients, PEOPLE confirms.

The ex-wife of the suspect filed for divorce from her ex-husband, 65-year-old Allen Tayeh, early last year, 11Alive reports. Investigators allege Tayeh entered Lewis' office on Dec. 7 at about 5 p.m., shot him, and then set his office on fire.

The former couple were reportedly set to go back to court next week, Fox5Atlanta reports.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene around 5:30 pm Wednesday found Lewis' body inside the burned building. Police soon arrested Tayeh, who was walking away from the scene, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE. Tayeh allegedly had a revolver on him and spent shell casings, the incident report says, as well as burns on his hands, hair and clothing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It's pretty brazen. It's kind of out of the blue," Lt. Parker said Thursday about the shooting, 11Alive reports.

A friend of Lewis' told 11Alive he was devastated by the violent loss of his friend, who was also a former law partner. "Doug was a dedicated family man who cherished his wife and children. Rarely did a day pass that he didn't mention them or how proud he was of them,"Jesse Kent said to the news outlet.

"Doug was a joy to be around; he was the standard that all lawyers — including me — aspired to be. His absence was felt the moment he left us and the legal profession will never be the same without him."

It's unknown whether Tayeh has an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he has entered a plea at this time.

Related Articles
olivia drasher
Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair
Burned out warehouse is seen, in Baltimore. A man was found dead inside the building Sunday morning, hours after Baltimore firefighters extinguished the blaze Warehouse Fatal fire, Baltimore, United States - 06 Dec 2022
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Carissa Odegaard
Mother of 5 Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex-Husband as 'Traumatized' Kids Watched
Robert Doerr
Wife Allegedly Paid Hitman to Kill Firefighter Husband on Way Home from His Shift, Then Called 911
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble and Raquiah Paulette King
Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion
Springville Fire Utah
Utah Man Allegedly Started Wildfire by Trying to Kill Spider with a Lighter
Daniel Vasquez
Suspect Allegedly Killed Mo. Police Officer During Traffic Stop Because He Didn't Want to Go to Jail
Marita Harrell
Georgia Pastor Allegedly Stabbed to Death, Set on Fire by Former Inmate She Was Mentoring
Joseph Kromelis
Chicago Homeless Man Who Was Featured in Documentary in Grave Condition After Man Allegedly Sets Him on Fire
Caeli Lea Ann Ratcliffe
S.C. Mom Who Allegedly Set House on Fire and Left Daughter, 6, Sleeping Inside Is Charged with Murder
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Desperately Try to Intervene
Marine Allegedly Stabs to Death Pregnant Ex-Wife on Hawaiian Highway as Commuters Try to Intervene
Milwaukee shooting victims
Wis. Man Is Accused of Killing 6 People After Authorities Discover Selfie at Crime Scene